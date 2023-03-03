Fair eviction controls have been part of Brattleboro Common Sense housing agenda including zoning changes, rent controls, and emergency housing in RVs (EHRV). We submitted our rental amendment to the Select Board in late 2020. The town is taking initiative on some zoning changes to create rentals. Five homeless people now live in RVs at BCS headquarters with dignity and safety. So, we hope you hear our viewpoint from inside the movement.
The BCS amendment has protections against unfair evictions; it had verification of just causes, it had limits on rent increases to prevent evictions for profit without an endless lease section. And we promoted new housing in RVs. An RV can be a rough emergency shelter, or a detached bedroom (accessory dwelling unit) with a shared kitchen and bathroom in the house. These projects go with our amendment, because we are concerned not only about the people that have, but also with the people that have not.
In April we asked another group, R.A.D. to team up, they soon adopted our amendment as superior to the one they had promoted in Burlington, but decided our emergency housing project was too radical. RAD added the endless lease (section B) RAD rushed to publish their JCE. But they did this without checking by our attorney. RAD's JCE (article 2 on the ballot March) is the result of this hasty and shallow work.
But think about it. Even without an attorney, do you really think a town can say, "OK, landlords must rent to their tenants forever, but tenants can leave when they want."? It's childish and illegal. This will be panned by legislative counsel and the Legislature will reject it. It will be an embarrassment and a setback to the entire tenants rights movement.
So far the campaign has been equally shallow, pretending that JCE is normal because it's been done in other cities. RAD JCE is fundamentally different from the Burlington amendment, which actually implemented nothing, only allowing the city counsel to draft something. The JCE in San Francisco is very complicated, with pages of exemptions to its own section B. Seattle has 18 exemptions, so many that it is really not like RAD's namesake at all. It's misleading to say JCE is normal and been done before.
It is also shallow to portray landlords as greedy and insensitive. BCS has been meeting with small local landlords, and they are decent liberal people. BCS has support for the original version from tenant activists in Brattleboro, and Boston and San Francisco, and the original is even supported grudgingly by several small local landlords. Landlords should think forward and not recoil in fear. Rents need to slow down for everyone's sake, and rent controls can inhibit predatory evictions. Tenants also should not vote in fear.
There are more people than homes. If someone moves out, someone moves in. The number of homeless is unchanged. An eviction does not increase homelessness unless the rental stays vacant, and that's not going to happen. So, the argument that RAD's JCE prevents homelessness is false. This might be hard to see because RAD's argument appealed first and strongly to emotions. Fear tactics do not rely on reason.
But the worst thing about the campaign is the way it ignores the homeless, who are definitely the vulnerable population in this scenario. This shows again how homelessness and rent control shine a light on each other.
The campaign says this is compassionate: if you already have a place, you'll be able to stay your whole life if you want, regardless of a signed agreement, regardless of someone waiting to move in, regardless of homeless people waiting in the snow. (What if you don't have a place?)
Let's be real. To want the option of keeping your place for life is not compassion, it is self-interest. The idea shows no thought even of the existence of homeless people. It creates a class of privileged landed tenants and makes homelessness permanent. Like I've got mine for life. Forget you, homeless! How compassionate is that?
It's a horrible thing for people to do -- and at the same time Brattleboro is evicting a homeless shelter. It's not a decent reason to support RAD Just Cause. Vote against it on March 7. We can do better without the endless lease: Representative Town Meeting will consider the original version in a resolution March 25.