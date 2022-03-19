12th Annual Circus Spectacular a fundraising success
To the editor: The New England Center for Circus Arts' 12th annual Circus Spectacular dazzled the stage of the Latchis Theater on March 5 and 6, 2022.
Twelve years ago, NECCA produced the first Circus Spectacular fundraiser to support program scholarships and outreach in our community. This year, we held our first in-person indoor performances since March 2020’s Spectacular and thanks to BCTV, we also live streamed the event to over 190 viewers around the world. The event raised $30,000 thanks to the generosity of our audience members and sponsors.
As an inclusive organization, NECCA strives to make our programming financially accessible to recreational and professional participants of all ages. We rely on enthusiastic and generous support from local and national donors and patrons and the ardent support of all of our sponsors: Lead Showman sponsor, Specialty Insurance Agency, longest serving sponsor Brattleboro Savings and Loan, as well as Holiday Inn Express, The Works, Backroads Granola, Chroma Technology Corporation, Trust Company of Vermont, Berkley & Veller Inc, Oak Meadow, and Brattleboro Tire. Heartfelt thanks also to The Latchis Hotel, Boys and Girls Club, Vermont Country Deli, Thistledew Essentials, Bravo Botanicals, Tavernier Chocolates, Badger Balm and Side Hill Farms for providing such wonderful hospitality to our performers and crew. provided performer hospitality. We are so grateful to media sponsors The Reformer and Peak Radio Group. Artistic thanks go to the talents of Jeff Lewis for photography and Q Filmworks for videography.
Finally, this program only happens because of the amazing contributions of the performers themselves. Despite theatrical closings and job losses and all of the challenges the pandemic has caused for performers, they came from around the region to donate their considerable talent and time.
Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion founded NECCA 15 years ago with the vision that it would become the largest and among the most well-respected professional training programs in the country. Thanks to their continued work, and the truly dedicated, dynamic and talented staff they and the NECCA team have brought here, NECCA has successfully continued to infuse joy, discipline, challenge, and support into the lives of thousands of participants each year. This year, we embarked upon a new strategic planning process that incorporates the work of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force to ensure that as we move forward, we do so with equity. We are so proud of all we have accomplished, grateful for the network of support, and excited for what is yet to come.
With deep gratitude and hope,
Jenna Struble, executive director
Elizabeth Wohl, Board president
New England Center for Circus Arts
Brattleboro, March 9