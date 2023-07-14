To the Editor: In light of the Canadian wild fires and flooding in Vermont, if people are actively concerned about climate change and wondering what they can do, a place to start would be to attend 350 Vermont's "State of the Movement" Zoom call next week, Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. to find out about climate activism in Vermont, and how to get involved to make some of the change we really need. The online address is https://350vt.nationbuilder.com/350vermont. Change the headlines. There's a group here in Brattleboro you can plug into.
Richard Evers
Brattleboro, July 11