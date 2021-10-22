To the editor: Every dollar spent on atomic energy, nuclear power, call it what you will, is a dollar not being spent to solve man made climate change.
In the Build Back Better budget reconciliation bill there is $50 billion for new nuclear power. There is no new nuclear power. Literally there is no new nuclear power in the U.S. The U.S. no longer has the N-rated facilities to build nuclear rated parts for reactors. No nukes can materialize within the timeframe needed to solve climate change. GAIN's new Versatile Test Reactor (VTR) program is a pipe dream that may or may not work. What a waste of money. Pull the $50 billion out of the budget reconciliation bill.
Gary Sachs
Brattleboro, Oct. 15