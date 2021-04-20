To the editor: On Saturday, April 3, 500 rank and file union workers demonstrated in Montpelier in defense of state employee and teacher pensions. The gathered union members were largely from the Vermont State Employees Association and Vermont National Education Association. Also present in solidarity were Vermont AFL-CIO members and leaders, including Vice President Omar Fernandez (APWU) and AFSCME 1674 officers Dan Peyser (local president) and Katie Harris (local VP) .
The demonstration followed threats by the Democratic Party leadership in the General Assembly, spearheaded by the Speaker of the House, to gut public sector pensions by diminishing the benefit, having workers pay more, and forcing people to work close to the age of 70 before they would be eligible for what remained of the full pension. These attacks were also supported by Republican officials (including the governor). In recent days, lawmakers further rejected a motion to better fund the pension (with no meaningful benefit cuts to workers) by the creation of a wealth tax which would only impact the richest 1 percent (those making over $500,000 a year). This motion, proposed by the democratic socialist Vermont Progressive Party, was rejected in the Statehouse by a vote of 21-125.
However, the day before the demonstration (Friday), following a week of mounting union actions and informational pickets across Vermont, the Speaker of the House backed down, announcing that no gutting of the pensions would take place this year. The Saturday demonstration sought to send the message that when politicians seek to revive this attack next year, workers will again resist.
Dozens of speakers, including the NEA's Tev Kelman and VSEA's Jerold Kinney and Mishell Dail, implored union members to keep fighting for their benefits and rights and to stand with the working class as a whole in the fight to better the lives of the great majority.
As president of the Vermont AFL-CIO, I had the honor of being the final speaker to address the assembled crowd. Here I stated plainly that "the time of uncritical labor support for the Democratic Party must end ..." and asserted that when and if the members of the VSEA and NEA, legal or not, choose to go out on strike to defend their rights and benefits, the 10,000 members of the Vermont AFL-CIO will stand by them in solidarity.
All told, the rally was a remarkable show of union power in the face of political adversity. Even more so considering that this action was not organized by the official VSEA and NEA leadership or their staff. Rather, the demonstration was called for and organized by the more radical rank and file caucuses within VSEA (Vermont State Workers United) and NEA (Vermont School Workers Action Committee), with moral support from Vermont AFL-CIO United Caucus (which I am part of and which now leads the VT AFL-CIO).
While the battle to defend public pensions in Vermont has been won, the war is far from over. It is no secret that powerful Democrats and Republicans intend to revisit these attacks again in 2022. Labor therefore must be ready to engage in this fight once more. And here, we, as the labor movement, should go on the offense and demand not only that public defined-benefit pensions be protected, but also that they be expanded so as to allow ALL Vermont workers universal access to this benefit.
David Van Deusen
President, Vermont AFL-CIO
April 4