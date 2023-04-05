To the editor: Consider a candidate for president running on a political party platform to nationalize creationist patriarchy that mandates a woman’s place is solely in the home where men hold all the power over the family, political leadership, moral authority, social privilege, and control of all property. What’s more, that penalizes all women as temptresses for instigating the "original sin" of disobeying the creator. Henceforth, women will suffer giving birth in painful labor, and all her offspring will be conceived, born and live with her original sin. Moreover, whereas women were created as an afterthought at the specific request of the man who was created without a mate, women will be regarded and treated as subordinate and inferior to men.
Sounds familiar? No, it's not concerning a candidate in Iran, nor is it a current Republican candidate (yet). It's the essential narrative of the creation scene from the Book of Genesis, that is nothing less than a forceful bitter verbal attack against all women. It is also the book believed by over four billion people as the "Word of God." While the current adherent level of belief may vary, the influential authoritative negative impact on the mental health of the public mind is staggering as mass psychosis, even today. Why hasn't there long been mass public outcries against the self-evident malevolent intentions of Genesis?
From the beginning, it’s clear that the biblical God is made in Man's image. It is not possible, nor was it intended to be possible, that women should coexist equally with men. The traitorous hateful depravity of the male pathological fabulists succeeded with the power of forming an enduring unquestioned mental image based on lies that doesn't exist in any reality. To perpetuate their betrayal of women, they assumed the preeminent illusory role of the God they had created.
Through the men who authored Genesis in antiquity, a straight line exists of undeniably destructive misogyny. The fact that the authors created no less than a Godhead in the very image of themselves, cleaved the human species asunder into he against her.
From Abraham to Moses to Jesus to Ahmad, this Western Civilization is built upon double-crossing, scheming lies to place men before women, and extending an unwarrantable male jurisdiction over the governance of humanity.
There are no defensible truths for any society to be based on such belief-dependent narratives. Any course or principle of action adopted or proposed by a government, party, business, or individual, should not derive their just powers from the consent of the governed by such unsound and devious causes to a free and candid nation. Moreover, the grotesque, alienating, unwanted and dangerous beliefs that impinge upon a separate but equal gender builds a divided house that cannot stand.
Biologically, only women can guarantee the future for humanity. Why are women punished, degraded and victims of gendercide at the hands of men? In many parts of the world the three deadliest words are, "It's a girl." Everybody dies. Not everybody lives.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, March 13