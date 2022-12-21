To the editor: There’s this guy who used to be in Brattleboro constantly.
He made Brattleboro’s streets his home.
Kevin Reagan lived homeless in Brattleboro.
Back in the COVID lockdown years, Kevin passed.
Each year at holiday time a station wagon filled with gifts for the homeless would pull into Brattleboro and find Kevin on the streets.
The kind inhabitants would gift Kevin with warm clothes, jackets, socks, underwear enough for the town’s homeless.
Kevin had acquaintances who owned shops in town. They may have been local proprietors for whom Kevin worked clearing snow off sidewalks. These store owners would allow Kevin storage space as he played Santa to his and our brothers and sisters the local homeless.
He was so proud of being able to help others.
The homeless deserve our care.
We have so much for which to be grateful.
Gary Sachs
Brattleboro, Dec. 13