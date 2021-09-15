To the editor:
On, Sept. 4-5, edition of the Reformer contained a Letter to the Editor penned by the chairperson of the Windham County Republican Committee ("Get involved and support the causes important to you."). The Sept. 7, edition contained a Letter to the Editor penned by the chair of the Windham County Democratic Committee ("Defense of our democracy begins in the town committee"). What a contrast in the perspective and attitudes expressed in the two letters. Need I say more?
Connie Burton
Guilford, Sept. 14