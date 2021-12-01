To the editor: What’s wrong is right. Some people are explaining how our society is getting “more dystopian by the day” because people want to stop the termination of babies in the womb with a beating heart. Such as what is going on in Texas with the new abortion law. I am thinking that if a baby in the womb of their mom fully formed and has a beating heart and they feel fully safe and protected in her womb and then she allows someone to enter in to the womb to take their life in a violent way, I would think this would represent that things are getting more dystopian by the day.
There are responsibilities that come with having sex and one of them is the creation of a life, a life that now is its own identity. It not part of the women’s body, it is a life of its own and will live many years in this world. I have often thought that the bumper sticker should read “Mommy, keep your hands off my body.” And our Constitution is very clear about preserving the rights of people (babies) and “among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” And “if the government becomes destructive of these ends the people have the right to alter or abolish it.”
Throwing the idea around that it is the constitutional right of a woman to terminate her baby is a whole other level of dystopian. Let’s remember that the Supreme Court ruled in 1856 in the Dred Scott decision that Black people did not have the same rights as white people. Wow, now that was a mistake! Then along comes another bad decision by Supreme Court ruling: Row vs. Wade in 1973, saying babies have no rights to the protection of their own life.
The idea that our freedom and hope are finished and dead because people are trying to protect the life of an unborn baby in the womb defies logic. Again, I would think a baby in the womb would be inclined to think freedom and hope are finished for me!
Rick Kenyon
Brattleboro, Nov. 16