To the editor: I am making a significant gift to an awesome local project: the Black and Indigenous led/owned SUSU CommUNITY Farm.

They are more than halfway to their goal. Wouldn’t it be incredible to fund them the whole way? Life gets better for everybody when we invest in an equitable future. Join me. Surpass me even …

I know lots of us care deeply. Just look at all the Black Lives Matter signs!

I wanted to show my tangible support for Black leadership.

To celebrate Black entrepreneurship, Black joy and Black power. To support good health and vitality for all BIPOC people.

I am an American who benefits from property ownership. If you are too, please consider your own liberating act of what I'm calling citizen reparations.

I believe reparations to African Americans are needed after four centuries of systemic racism and oppression, on top of brutal enslavement, have deprived our Black compatriots their constitutional rights. Quite literally: deprived of their life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

For me, it is clear that the laws and norms of our nation have made it easier for me and other whites to earn, keep and increase wealth.

Hanging our heads does no one any good.

We can start to make things right.

I’d like to see the federal government act on reparations. Other groups deserve real amends as well: Indigenous peoples and Japanese Americans imprisoned during World War II, for example. But I don’t want to WAIT for the government to act. All of our well being depends on generosity and healing.

Supporting SUSU commUNITY Farm or another Black-led or Black-owned enterprise is a fantastic way to to be part of the upward trend and leave regret, hurt and guilt behind. I’m so glad that I’m finally able to take a step. I highly recommend being a part of the bright future that we can create. It feels great.

Spring is a good time to plant seeds for an anti-racist future!

Greenough Nowakoski

Putney, April 30