To the Editor: These are some history making times. Like an all-to-real fictionial noval. Globe wide pandemic, fear of it keeping people from leaving their front door, businesses closing, not to mention all the conspirithy theorists. The whole gambit of a suspense novel.
There are some positive affects that happened. My personal favorite, nature florished.
Another is the exceptionally diverse job market. You can't go any where without seeing signs. We are hiring. Making this a fertile ground for our own personal growth. So those that enter the market now will find a plethora of some perhaps life-changing careers.
Yet those who wait too long will find far fewer work options. This is the time for the highly inspired, self-motivated individual to be impowered to acquire their life's ambition. This is a great job market!