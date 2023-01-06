To the editor: Responding to James Matthew’s Dec. 28 letter: “Mass shooting ‘gender’ commentary ignores the fundamental question of ‘why?’”. Thank you for requesting discussion points on how to raise our male-identifying children. I agree, we NEED a new guide.
I want to first recognize the ask “Could living in a society where instances of preference are given based on sex and race instead of merit or content of character cause feelings of hate within the perceived ‘losing’ demographic?” — which in the letter implicitly associates this culture to the RECENT mass shootings. However, that culture has ALWAYS existed here — extending beyond race/gender. And to your point, it’s a lose-lose.
And, this is an opportunity to propose a new “guide.” Here are some ideas from my own learning as cis-male in how our fathers can engage with their sons:
• Learn from our female elders how politics/social rules shaped their lives (e.g. during my grandmother’s time, women weren’t allowed to get loans without their husband)
• Habituate tools for emotional intelligence (e.g. use personal statements instead of blaming others; step back in a conversation/opportunity to empower others)
• Examine the feminist movement and its impact on today (e.g. workforce promotion; conceptualizing “intersectionality”)
I am by no means a person with lived experience in parenthood, whiteness, or womanhood. But I hope this can be a starting point in hope of a better world for ALL of us.
Wichie Artu
Athens, Dec. 28