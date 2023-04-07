To the editor: What I see is a community in need, a community in grief — the perpetual kind that feels cyclical and hard to escape. The hurt we continue to experience brings me to my knees daily. How do we keep moving forward with so much pain? Slowing down to grieve and hold one another feels like a start.
Our community needs love, our community is love. And through that love, we should be extending the resources we have — and creating access to those we don't yet— to each member of the community. We are all in need of the same things: a safe roof over our heads, nourishing food, clean water, access to holistic and affordable healthcare, support, care, and community. We need each other, now more than ever. We need each other to grieve, to grow, to heal.
So this is me reaching out to you, and holding space for whatever is living in your heart. You don’t have to hold it alone. Together, we can create a new world of possibilities for this beautiful community. Together, we can address the needs of our neighbors in abundance. Together, we can grieve and cry and rage and heal.
I know it hurts, and I know it’s hard. When we turn away from the pain, we feed it and let it live on beyond our control. But when we make friends with our grief, in community and with support, we can learn to love through the hurt and let it guide us towards collective healing.
Hannah Sorila
Brattleboro, April 5