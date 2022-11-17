To the editor: We went to see Wild Goose Players’ production of Stephen Sondheim’s "A Little Night Music," Saturday night at Next Stage Arts in Putney and were completely blown away by this production. David Stern’s direction, along with musical direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha, is flawless and the actor/singer/dancers are, without exception, incredibly talented and convincing. We are so fortunate to have Broadway-level theater right here at Putney’s wonderful Next Stage Arts. Just three more performances: Matinees Nov. 19 and 20 and an evening show also on Nov. 19. For tickets: https://nextstagearts.org
Jane Katz Field
John Field
Putney, Nov. 13