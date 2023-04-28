To the editor: This was a rough week. It is so sad to know that I, my family, their children and all future generations will feel less safe to ring a doorbell, turn around in a driveway, make a dumb mistake like open a door on a wrong car, cut through a backyard, express appropriate upset in public. We have just experienced a major loss of freedom.
It is humbling and after all, a small taste of what people of color have experienced since this country's inception (and before).
T Breeze Verdant
Williamsville, April 22