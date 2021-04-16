Editor of the Reformer: To the Brattleboro community at large.
The isolation of the pandemic has been very difficult for many of the teenagers in our community. The incidence of anxiety and depression, suicidality, drug and alcohol use, eating disorders and cutting have skyrocketed, here and all across the country. On behalf of the teenagers in our community, this is a plea for kindness. If a teen helps you check out at the grocery store you might give them a smile and ask how they've been doing. If you encounter them downtown, a smile and a hello will go a long way in helping them to feel seen and connected to the community. If they've made a mistake and you feel the need to correct behavior, please do it with respect. And, if you are on the receiving end of some teen snark, take a breath and think back to your own snarky days and have a chuckle.
It has been a long, lonely and frightening year for our kids, and we're not in the clear yet. As adult members of the community we can help them to the other side of this global pandemic by extending an extra bit of kindness in our interactions.