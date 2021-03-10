To the editor:
An open letter to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, copied to Vermont Governor Phil Scott:
I am writing this letter to once again plead for the reconstruction of the historic Vilas Bridge, as was promised by your predecessors. For reference, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed in 1994 by the NHFWA, NHDOT, NH State Historic Preservation Office, and accepted by the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, as a means to preserve a historic and critical piece of infrastructure, in common use by both Vermont and New Hampshire, in exchange for the much needed removal of the Kelleyville Bridge. The agreement was never upheld and instead in 2009 replaced with demolition by neglect, which continues to this day.
Although the Vilas Bridge has once again been placed in the NHDOT 10-year plan, it has in prior years been shoved out, dropped off, then re-added at 50 percent of funding and runs the risk of falling off the fiscal cliff again. This year, 2021, the New Arch Bridge will receive “routine maintenance,” maintenance that the neglected Vilas Bridge will not. The New Arch Bridge is north of the once vibrant village center, our downtown, effectively detouring any N.H. traffic, bypassing our merchants and services. For more than the last 100 years the downtown thrived as the “big town” for both Rockingham, Vt., and Walpole, N.H., as access by way of the Vilas Bridge created a seamless relationship between the two communities and provided for the mutual needs of all bi-state area residents. Our churches, our post office, our historic Bellows Falls Opera House, our shops, all provided goods and services, both spiritual and mundane to the residents of both states. Families live on both sides of the mighty Connecticut River and share a bond state government cannot divide, but for the Vilas Bridge, closed to traffic. The bonds of Cheshire and Windham counties’ peoples are apparently stronger than the desire to continue the routine maintenance of a beloved bridge, far away from the tourist-crowded priorities of I-93/Everett Turnpike in N.H.
The agreement written and signed some 26 years ago was clearly a ruse and it looks to have been broken from the start. It appears there was never any intention by NHDOT of honoring such an agreement. Over time, leadership changes, priorities shift, but none has shifted in the direction of the last historic spandrel bridge in the state of N.H. A game of now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t in the NHDOT 10-year plan has been played, with the latest draft carving out a 2028 construction date. If this date can even be believed, this will put the Vilas Bridge on a disintegration-by-neglect schedule of 33 years!
Even pre-pandemic, both our communities struggled; now we choke behind our masks, waiting for fresh air, a fresh perspective, reinvigoration of our lives. Something vital you could provide with a stroke of a pen.
Sincerely,
Deborah Wright
Bellows Falls, March 4