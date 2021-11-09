To the editor: It’s coming around again, that time of the year.
A time to salute those that have passed, and those still here.
The ones that wore the uniform, putting their lives on the line,
Loved ones, friends, family - yours and mine.
It’s been fifty years since I’ve heard the screams.
Fifty years and I still have some of the dreams.
So I know for some it can be painful to remember,
This dedicated day, the 11th of November.
Even myself, there are many things I want to forget.
But after being part of it, I can never overlook a fellow vet.
There are thousands out there that always need our help and love.
Our support, prayers, and blessings from above.
So please don’t put this day aside,
Show respect for those that have done, and those that have died.
Now I’m not asking you to put yourself in harm’s way,
Just remember those that have, and honor them on this and every Veterans Day.
Semper Fi