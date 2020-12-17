Editor of the Reformer: There is concern that too many people will reject the new coronavirus vaccines to create herd immunity. The refusals seem based on antivax rhetoric, a belief that COVID-19 is fake news, and general distrust in government. France was faced with a similar problem in the 1780s. Peasants were starving, wheat crops failed, the price of flour rose astronomically, and when peasants protested the high price of bread, the royal response was “Let them eat cake!” Starvation and revolution were not far away.
A pharmacist named Parmentier found a solution: the potato. Potatoes were a “new” crop in Europe. They were brought back to Spain by Columbus and other sailors, around 1500. They were starting to be used as food in Spain and its fellow Catholic ally Ireland, but anti-potato rumors flourished: It was said to cause leprosy and other disease. It is a member of the nightshade family, after all. Kings demanded peasants plant potatoes, with harsh penalties for refusal, but even after 250 years potatoes were only fed to hogs and cattle in many other countries. Parmentier determined that potatoes were more nutritious than bread, and a forced stay in a Prussian prison where he was fed mostly potatoes convinced him they were palatable. But how to convince the peasants to eat them? Royal commands didn’t work. He tried celebrity endorsements: “Benjamin Franklin loves his potatoes!”
Finally, in a flash of genius, he planted a field, and when the potatoes were ready to harvest he surrounded it with armed guards during the day, to prove how valuable it was, and removed them at night so the peasants could steal them. The rest is history, as common as French fried potatoes. The lesson is clear. Deploy a heavily armed Vaccine Police force to guard trucks and planes clearly labelled “Vaccines.” Politicians and cultural elites could argue that they should get vaccinated first because they are essential to American pursuit of happiness, but not to worry because COVID-19 isn’t so bad anyway, and most people recover. Instead of shaming anti-vaxers for shirking their duty, make sincere public service announcements thanking people for being patriotic and letting others go first. Seriously, I think letters-to-the-editor writers should be first in line. Without them, how would readers know what to believe?