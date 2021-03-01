To the editor: The photo that accompanied the Associated Press story on the 500K virus deaths that ran in the (Feb. 23) paper, of the woman embracing her dying husband, is, I think, one of the most powerful I've seen in my entire life (and I've been around a while). This picture says more than a thousand words, more than ten thousand. I wish it had credited the photographer instead of just saying, "AP File Photo," but regardless, thank you very much for printing it. Whew!
Richard Evers
Brattleboro, Feb. 23
Editor's note: The uncredited photographer was Jae C. Hong, an AP staff photographer based in Los Angeles.