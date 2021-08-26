To the editor: I write this as all of us have experienced multiple days of poor air quality due to large sections of the forests of the West and Canada burning out of control. Everyday, it seems, there is another story of devastating floods around the world with horrific loss of life and property. Ask anyone locally, especially the ever-hard-working road crews, how often they have to deal with the greater amount and intensity of rain falls in our region that destroy infrastructure. Right after the Reformer published the latest head-in-the sand climate denial screed from John McClaughry ("Is climate science settled? Absolutely not," July 28) and the fossil-fuel-industry funded Ethan Allen Institute, I read that a glacier from Greenland melted with enough water to cover all of Florida with 2 inches of water. We were lucky to not have another Irene in the recent pass of Henri.

John McClaughry: Is climate science settled? Absolutely not. Anyone with an interest in climate science, and especially anyone interested in what happens…

I could go on, but anyone with a functioning brain and a conscience knows that human-caused climate change is not only a settled scientific fact but is not some future catastrophe waiting to happen. We experience daily that it is here now and it is at best inconvenient for many and deadly for some.

So, do we have to keep doing this? I mean, writing corrective letters to the editor to counter propaganda and disinformation from a source that long since should have taken its discredited ideology and its blind and destructive myopia back to the Stone Age where it belongs? To that end, let's stop pretending that McClaughry's is a valid or truthful perspective and worthy of airing in the democratic domain of public space. His and Ethan Allen's agenda is not in the public interest. Please think again before besmirching your pages with paid content from the climate change denial industry.

Bill Conley,

Dummerston