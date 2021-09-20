To the editor: The other day, I heard one of the talking heads on MSNBC say that they ought to teach a course at West Point on "How to Lose a War." I kind of thought about it and came up with a course outline they might want to consider:
First and foremost, remember you’re the U S of A and you can do anything you want. Pay no attention to history and develop hubris on steroids.
If you can do those two things the rest comes easily.
Get involved in land wars in Asia. To not do so was merely an admonition given by a character in "The Princess Bride." People may tell you that this was a warning given years before the movie, and had been given by no less than generals MacArthur and Eisenhower and Field Marshall Montgomery. Then again, forget history.
Nation build. We are such a wonderful people that everybody in the world should have our idea of what a government should be. If they don’t want it, shove it down their throats.
Jump into civil wars. The warring parties will love you. Just ask any cop who has gone out on a domestic disturbance.
We possess overwhelming military power and can win every battle we partake in. As long as we win battles, don’t care if we lose the war.
Get into alliances with corrupt governments. Nothing makes the people of a country happier than to have their leaders rob them blind with our help.
And finally, make promises you have no intention of keeping. Whether it's our "friends" or our own people they'll forget about it.
Well, there you have it. That’s how to lose a war. Wait a minute. Come to think of it, we don’t need no stinkin’ lessons. We’ve been honing and perfecting this stuff for the past three quarters of a century.
Bob Fagelson
Brattleboro, Aug. 10