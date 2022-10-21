To the editor: Not all wars are equal in the minds of the people or in their social consequences. America fondly remembers wars perceived as righteous and in which we were victorious. Yet even those come with a price.
World War II has been idealized and romanticized by almost all Americans. Saving the world from the horrors of Hitler’s Nazis is viewed as incredibly righteous. Soldiers returned home to parades all over the U.S. Millions used the GI Bill to buy houses and attend college. Yet WWII vet Paul Fussell wrote in his 1990 book that "For the past fifty years, World War II was sanitized and romanticized almost beyond recognition by the sentimental, the loony patriotic, the ignorant and the blood thirsty." The war actually produced many labor strikes, riots, and a thriving black market. Racism was so bad that even the blood supply was separated. The "Greatest Generation" suffered the highest divorce rate in the country in 1946.
Korean War veterans returned to a very different reception. There were no parades. Initial public approval had faded as the war dragged on, casualties grew, and we were unable to decisively defeat a smaller and relatively poor country. Americans came to doubt whether the war was a righteous one. The direct cost of a stalemate was 36,574 dead, 103,284 wounded and 7,190 POWs.
Vietnam offered none of the “good versus evil” clarity Americans had found in WWII. Vets returned to a country where many opposed a war they viewed as fought by choice for the vague goal of keeping communism from spreading. Returning vets felt unappreciated by the public and abandoned by their government. The resentment led quite a few vets to join the white power movement.
Even now we have not learned the simple lesson that no country should interfere in the form of government of another. We still are punishing Cuba because it’s communist and we want it to be democratic. And we face a White Power movement that has grown into one of the most dangerous threats to our country.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury, Oct. 16