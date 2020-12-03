Editor of the Reformer,
With a month to go, it's Biden and Harris or McConnell for the next two years!
Without the Senate, it's progress by executive order and the country needs massive change.
If you make as generous a contribution as possible TODAY, as I have, to fairfight.com, which was created by Stacey Abrams and divides your money evenly between Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, and Fair Fight 2020, Democrats can win both seats on January 5. Then, Chuck Schumer becomes Majority Leader and Vice President Harris breaks all ties.
Plus, progressive cabinet appointments will be approved and crucial legislation passed on a robust second Cares Act, the climate emergency, racial justice, health care, and raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15, a living wage. And, liberal federal judges will occupy seats across the country. Trump appointed over 200 right wing judges, who serve for life, and three Supremes!
As Martin Luther King, Jr. said at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom: "We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are faced with the fierce urgency of now ... there "is" such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action."
P.S. Please urge your friends, colleagues, and family to contribute, too.