To the editor: For 40 years my family resided in Westminster West. One hundred and sixty years before that the Ranney family started farming in Westminster West. I understand it is unique and somewhat rare in Vermont for a farm to be in the same family for 200 years. While living near the farm the proximity contributed a lot to making it a special place. When Arthur Ranney ran the farm it was a special treat to interact with him. We bought raw milk from him and took special delight when in the spring he would come jogging up the road with a pail of grain followed by a cluster of heifers he was leading to summer pasture on the Old Athens Road.

The farm has long frontage on both sides of the Westminster West road. The open fields are spectacular.

So -- the question I have to ask (a shared thought, I believe) is how did this distinctly special property end up in the hands of a millionaire developer? How come it didn't come under the protection and control of the Vermont Land Trust? How come the Ranney family didn't have a chance to receive a development rights payment?

The recent Reformer article on former governor Peter Shumlin's development plans for the Ranney property ("Neighbors object loudly to Shumlin subdivision," April 7) made note of Shumlin's questionable development past. Mentioned was his taking advantage of Jeremy Dodge in East Montpelier. Do I see a pattern here?

Michael Fairchild

Brattleboro, April 8