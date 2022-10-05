To the editor: As a retired registered nurse I was so overwhelmed by the falsehoods in a Sept. 15 letter to the editor titled "Beneath the surface of Article 22," by A. Lyle Howe of Guilford, I felt I must respond.

The purpose of the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, Article 22 (Prop 5) entirely states: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

The phrase "a compelling State interest" can be confusing to the majority of us who are not attorneys nor constitutional scholars. This amendment has been under consideration by the legislators and their legal advisors for four years. Great care has been given to specific wording in order to prevent any ambiguity and assure that reproductive health care rights are held to the highest threshold of personal liberty.

The word women is not included purposefully. Article 22 addresses the right of every person regardless of gender identity to be guaranteed the right to determine their own reproductive health choices, which go beyond abortion.

Yes, abortion is already legal in Vermont, but until a handful of years ago, abortion was guaranteed in every state in the country. A constitutional amendment creates a strong guarantee of our continued rights in Vermont.

Addressing the mistruths throughout the aforementioned letter:

● Article 22 does not change current medical regulations. Vermont practitioners do not perform abortion "at any stage without restrictions.” Currently the cutoff without restrictions is 21 weeks and 6 days. That will remain intact.

● Later term abortions are only performed because of severe anomalies that are not discovered within the first 6-12 weeks. They are required to go through a medical panel to be approved.

● Nowhere does Article 22 allow children to make "adult" decisions.

● This amendment in no way gives males the right to prevent an abortion; rather it prevents anyone from forcing a person to carry a fetus against their will.

● Health care professionals have the right to refuse to provide care if it goes against their beliefs, abortion or otherwise.

As a retired RN I recall a situation of a woman admitted because she was in active labor. Her fetus was 16-17 weeks. It was not clear if she had sought out an abortion or was having a miscarriage. The nurse assigned refused to care for her so she became my patient. I have also experienced the right to refuse when a nurse on our floor refused to hang blood because it went against her religious beliefs. She was never forced to handle transfusions. Other nurses did that work without issue. The right to refuse is standard medical practice.

Article 22 is not a Pandora's Box as dramatically stated by A. Lyle. A Pandora’s Box is allowing politicians to legislate away individual reproductive health care decisions. It is a slippery slope from that to deciding not to allow access to birth control unless a patient has their husband's or parent’s permission — not that long ago a reality in my lifetime.

In the upcoming weeks there may be other letters like the one I am responding to. Do not be taken in by these attempts to distort the truth and promote fear.

When each of you vote, recognize that a vote for Article 22 is a vote for personal liberty. It is a vote for every person to retain their freedom to make the choices that they need to live healthy and productive lives.

A YES vote is a guarantee of reproductive autonomy in Vermont "For the future of our children, and their children.”

Nancy Alexander

Putney, Sept. 26