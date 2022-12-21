To the editor: What a wild and beautiful winter storm Vermont just had. This is what Green Mountain winters are all about.
However, it came with grim consequences. From early Friday afternoon to early Sunday night, our house, like thousands in the area, was without power. And calling Green Mountain Power over those three days of dwindling water supplies, batteries, food and indoor temps that hit 40 degrees, we got the same robotic message: "... [we] do not have a restoration time predicted." That is not acceptable.
We needed to know that power might be restored in one hour, 24 hours, or possibly not for several days so that we could make an informed decision on whether to stay in our house or try to find warm shelter elsewhere.
We had to deal with feeding and watering our farm animals and figuring out how to get our driveway plowed to even get out. Had we known that it would be three days of no power, we would have found a motel room, even one to two hours away, and returned daily to take care of the animals before returning to warmth and lights. At the high price of $140-$150, we were quoted from two Putney Road inns, though we did not want to settle in just to find the lights were back on at home. It was not until Chris Mays' online article in the Brattleboro Reformer on Sunday afternoon ("Wardsboro among communities still without power in winter storm's wake") that we had any information, and finally some hope, about the restoration of power. He quoted Green Mountain Power spokesperson Kristin Kelly saying that road crews were working in Wardsboro and we would likely get power on that day.
If the Reformer could get that information from a GMP spokesperson, GMP could certainly have put that information on their Outage Center reporting line instead of the repetition of "We are aware of your outage but do not have a restoration time predicted." I didn't need a "prediction" — by which I inferred that they were using some Tarot card prognosticator rather than getting up-to-date information from their hard-working crews in the field. I needed a current report of information that GMP must have had of hours or days it may take to complete the job of restoration in my area.
If Green Mountain Power cared about its customers or felt any responsibility to them, it would have provided this information. That they didn't is reprehensible and could have resulted in harm to many who thought power would be on soon. I am sure that hundreds of people in my town and others in Vermont were also thinking that they could stay in cold houses and wait it out since they heard nothing to the contrary from GMP.
On the other hand, we need to sincerely thank the valiant crews who did the hard work of restoring power, working for days without much sleep and through difficult conditions. We are grateful for your dedication.
Lesley Minearo
West Wardsboro, Dec. 19