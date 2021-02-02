Editor of the Reformer:
I read the recently released Treasurer's Office report on the state employee’s pension plan and Treasurer Pearce’s plan to pay down the pension’s unfunded liability. I commend the treasurer for taking this matter seriously and to be clear, the current slate of elected officials, including Treasurer Pearce, merely inherited the pension issue. This problem originated well over two decades ago.
Since retiring a few years ago, I have been very hesitant to write editorials knowing how difficult government leadership positions can be and the problems they wrestle with daily. That said, few things strike a chord in me like the state employee’s pension plan. When I started working for state government in 1992, no one ever asked me if I wanted to participate in the plan. They simply took my money, thousands of dollars each year. Year after year. For nearly three decades. Annually, I received a booklet explaining my future benefit with calculations made by the retirement system. I relied faithfully on these documents; they came from the state. And never did anyone ask me if I wanted to optionally underfund my share of the program. This quote is directly from the state’s website: “The Vermont State Employees' Retirement System for Group F members forms a solid foundation for your retirement income. Enrollment is mandatory and you must be enrolled …” This plan works the same as Social Security – participation is not optional.
I imagine that if the federal government were to propose these drastic changes to Social Security, there would be outrage. No one has ever given us the option not to participate in Social Security - just like state employees cannot opt out of the state pension plan. Imagine paying nearly 16 percent into Social Security every year for 40 years only to have the federal government change the outcome one year prior to your retirement.
When I was the corrections commissioner, I saw daily what my employees were asked to do and the conditions under which they worked. I know that while we were enjoying fireworks on July 4th, turkey on Thanksgiving and ringing in the New Year, my employees were working. Shift and post work. To tell them now that the state isn’t going to abide by the commitment it made to them is repugnant.
So, what happens next? State employees agree to bail the plan out and incentivize future leaders to underfund the state’s liabilities knowing they will also be bailed out in the future? Where is accountability in this solution? Does paying only part of your bills become the new normal? Do I only have to pay part of my taxes?
As the new Speaker of the House has appropriately said, we need a solution but COVID must come first right now. But afterwards, I suggest it’s time for the state to fix this issue finally and stop pitting taxpayers against state employees. Neither of these groups created this problem – both counted on elected officials to deal with it adequately. I suggest the state should, first, stop starting any new programs until it pays its current bills in full – just like the rest of us have to do. And perhaps, with interest rates at historic lows, it is time to take out a bond, pay its pension liability off and get on a predictable repayment schedule. This is a clear issue of integrity. The state and its leadership need to hold itself to the same standard it expects of all of us. It made commitments – it honors them.
Andrew Pallito
Burlington, Jan. 29
Pallito is the former commissioner of corrections and commissioner of finance and management for the state of Vermont.