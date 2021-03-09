To the editor: The Fukushima Nuclear Power reactor triple meltdown disaster caused by the Great Tohoku Earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011 coincided with my 10-year mark as an anti-nuke activist.
Environmentalists could do little in the face of the devastating BP deep well debacle in the Gulf of Mexico, April until July 2010, when millions of gallons of crude oil flowed into the gulf for about 11 weeks.
Similarly, anti-nuclear activists looked on aghast as Fukushima tossed its cookies into the atmosphere at three reactors simultaneously, March 11-15, 2011.
Meanwhile, back here closer to home, as an activist, seeing the planet polluted by a triple meltdown catastrophe was unimaginably difficult. We all live downwind.
In Fukushima, 180,000 people were relocated to live outside of radioactive danger zones. Their pasts ruined by corporate greed of the Tokyo Electric Power Company.
Entergy officials misspoke repeatedly and stuffed meetings up here in Vermont to get their way. They were chastised by state regulators and still got to keep the reactor.
Entergy tried to sell the reactor when it was still operating. No buyers spells no buyers.
Activists and economics led to the August 2013 Entergy corporate decision to shut Vermont Yankee permanently on Dec. 29, 2014. Great job to all who helped!
And the plume from Fukushima drifted around the entire globe.
So far, six reactors have closed in the U.S. since Vermont Yankee, with two dozen more scheduled to close before 2030.
Humans have not yet figured out how to deal with nuclear waste. The Department of Energy allows companies to put it in concrete and hope for the best isolation from the environment for longer than any human can imagine.
Glory be to the nuclear heavens, a year or so after VY shutdown, out pops newly hatched Northstar limited liability corporation, a conglomerate of true international sleaze. They'd never taken apart a full reactor before, represented by one man, Scott State. Sure enough, the NRC and VT based Public Utilities Commission (formerly PSB) let 'em buy it.
I mean, Jeezum crow, if not two weeks later this Scott State dude is made CEO of Waste Control Specialists. Waste Control Specialists wants to run one of the few proposed parking lot radioactive waste dumps. Residents and native New Mexicans, the Navajo, native Texans, do not want this corporate waste dump; it violates the Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982, and is a corporate solution to an international problem. Can I repeat: it is not legal.
Go on … so he runs VY cleanup and WCS. Tell me this sounds good.
Back to Fukushima. Just a week ago, mid-February 2021, first there was a new radionuclide found there. Then there was a big earthquake, 7.3 on the Richter scale, 40 miles from Fukushima.
There was a notable drop in two of the cooling ponds that must remain cool or another even worse catastrophe will occur.
It’s nearly 10 years on and it was called an aftershock. And all seismometers to gauge earthquakes were broken at the Fukushima site in 2021. Fukushima has changed little in 10 years.
Shut down VY and the rest or not, it still feels like abject failure to me.
Gary Sachs
Brattleboro, March 2