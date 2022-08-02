To the editor: Regarding the article "Abortion resolution brings questions, funding proposal," Reformer, July 19.

Approving the resolution proposed by Select Board Member Jessica Gelter is an important action for the town of Brattleboro to take on behalf of its citizens.

These statements serve as a reminder about our responsibilities to each other and they also provide much-needed hope when it all-too-often appears that complacency, exhaustion or disregard are the order of the day.

And, like other global and national issues, the Select Board has previously passed resolutions that express both the collective values of its constituents, as well as our expectations for how we intend to address the impact of these complex challenges right here at home.

It is important to note that the resolution does not purport to (nor is it required to) guarantee protection to anyone who comes to Vermont seeking health care. But it does express the intention that our limited and valuable police resources not be utilized in any other jurisdiction’s investigation of someone needing or providing an abortion here in Vermont, which is a very real and terrifying possibility.

It is my understanding that the Select Board has consulted with the town attorney, and will do so again before the next meeting, to ensure that they can in fact direct the police force as outlined in the resolution, and that the resolution in no way interferes with the upcoming ballot initiative.

Additionally, since the proposed constitutional amendment does not address citizens of Vermont who aid or abet abortions for out-of-state travelers, it would also not be appropriate for the Select Board to suggest that we “wait” for that vote. Besides, we got here in part because our elected officials have completely failed us in securing our rights or fending off this decades-long plan of attack on our equality.

So, unless there is a different standard that applies to resolutions related to bodily and reproductive autonomy, it appears that the issues raised by some Select Board members will be summarily addressed (this) month.

Furthermore, access to abortion is just one of many rights that the far right regime is focused on reducing or eliminating in the name of religious oppression and fascism. And I reject the notion that there is nothing we can do about this at the local political level, or that all we can offer is a meek deference to state or federal elections and officials when the very ability to have our votes counted is under attack.

As Select Board Member Gelter said, if passed, this resolution could serve as a model for other cities and towns across the nation. The world needs inspiration right now, on every level, so let’s be that for ourselves and for other communities. Let’s also give our young people hope, that while their rights were being stripped away, we were willing to speak up and do whatever we could to safeguard their future.

Erica DeLorenzo

COO, Brand Safety Institute

Brattleboro, July 23