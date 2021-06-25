To the editor: I’ve submitted quite a few letters to the Reformer in my time. And they have always been handled with care. But, in the paper today, you messed up.

My (June 21) letter was prompted by the early resignation of the WSESU Superintendent. I used as my title your headline: “School supt says goodbye.” The Reformer gave it a very different title: “Superintendent should be penalized for early ‘abandonment’ of job.”

My letter never said that. It stated the few reported facts about Skarzynski’s departure. But, it leaned over backward to make clear that I had no way of knowing what the actual story was in this case. I said that and said it again. But “on the face of it,” I said, it’s an example of a “now too common executive behavior,” which I then criticized.

I think Mr. Skarzynski is owed an apology for your heading.

Respectfully!

Byron Stookey, June 21

Editor's note: Here is Mr. Stookey's original letter with a revised headline: Regarding the article 'Superintendent says goodbye to Windham Southeast'