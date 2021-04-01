To the editor: Over the years I have read several articles in the Brattleboro Reformer written by various persons on the causes of drug addiction, and listing whom they could blame for the addiction of their own loved ones.
I have learned from doctors treating those with an addiction that there are several causes of drug addiction. Both by nature and also by nurture.
Several persons have become addicted because of a medication ordered by a doctor for a particular medical condition. This addiction can be treated by those same doctors and a person can recover, but the addict has to do their part, and not miss or skip steps in their rehabilitation.
Several persons have become addicted because they took drugs recreationally even knowing that they could become addicted; but feeling high was more important to them than their health. And most of them do not seek treatment to end their addiction because they're having too much fun, and don't recognize right from wrong anymore. They don't recognize the fact that they are ruining their health and their body. And every relationship they ever had.
Several persons have become addicted because their life is so painful that anything that makes them feel better about living is very welcome to them. We have all seen these families - the parents don't seem to give a hoot what their children do - they just let the kids exist and never parent them or give them any security. Life becomes unbearable for these kids, and whatever they can take to make the hurt and abuse disappear, they will take.
Sometimes the parent/parents are the ones who introduce their own children to the drug scene. Isn't that a sure step to drug addiction? The parents abuse and starve the family pets, the parents fight over who spent all the money and never give the children anything worth having, the parents are too involved running around on each other to give any attention to the kids. And when these same grown-up kids start getting in trouble with the law, the parent looks around and want to find someone to blame. They never look at themselves even though they are one hundred percent responsible for the addiction.
Mental, physical, or sexual abuse can make any person turn to drugs to hide their pain. Not all abused children turn to drugs, but it's a sure, momentary, cure for a lot of them.
Every parent out there should raise their children with responsibility, and certainly carefully teach them right from wrong. Nurture each new little soul - give them love, security, direction, values, and they will not turn to drugs to find their solace.
I am boarding with a young family right now, and I see situations that disturb me, and I subtly give little hints to help steer things in the right direction. My personal wish is that there would be classes in high school to teach young adults what it means to be given a healthy, loving child to raise; and what it takes to raise that child to be a responsible, caring parent themselves. I think it would help young adults to realize what a responsibility it is to achieve this for their child - a learning experience for all involved.
To say drug addiction is a disease of the brain is a very irresponsible statement to make. Stop looking for others to blame for drug addiction and take a good long look in the mirror. I pray for you all.
June Hull Smithwick
Keene, N.H., March 30