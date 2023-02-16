To the editor: I read Sarah Turbow’s commentary on Representative Town Meeting accessibility (Feb. 9) with approval. Safe hybrid access to RTM participation should be a priority in order to include members of varying ages, abilities, and concerns. I do not understand why three members of the Select Board disagree. While I have been a member of RTM for years, as well as a member of many town boards and committees, I am now excluded. A hybrid model would have included me and others who indicated they could not safely attend a fully in person meeting. There being no viable attendance option for me, I have therefore resigned from RTM.

Jane Southworth

Brattleboro, Feb. 10