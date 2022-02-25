To the editor: Jason Herron, a candidate for Guilford Select Board, and Ericka Redic recently produced a video.
Within the opening moments of this video Jason Herron expressed his opinion of what he thought he knew of the proposed budget of the Guilford Central School. Jason stated that the GCS pending budget amounted to $3.4 million. This figure is not the correct amount.
The proposed FY23 budget spending is $2.7 million. Jason stated the $3.4 million number, which was incorrect by .7 million or almost three-quarters of a million dollars.
Jason and Ericka then went on to divide the number of students at GCS (100, according to them) into the 3.4 erroneous figure and came up with a student cost of $34,000 per pupil.
If you followed the same process with the correct figures, $2,726,471 divided by the actual number of pupils at GCS (133), the result of this calculation would be $20,410 student cost. Not the $34,000 they reported.
In actuality the numbers are not calculated in this manner by our unified district.
The Windham Southeast School District is a four-town district. Putney, Dummerston, Guilford and Brattleboro submit to voters the WSESD budget and all students and all expenses are taken into consideration for all four towns. The district wide educational spending is $47,703,562 which is then divided by the total number of equalized pupils. This year the equalized pupil number is estimated at 2,262.9. Education spending divided by equalized pupil number results in spending per equalized pupil. This year the spending is proposed to be $21,081 per pupil, which is almost $13,000 per student less than the number quoted by Jason and Ericka.
It is so important to check the number accuracy in a political season. Voters need the verified numbers.
Because the state “yield” equivalent was increased this year by an unprecedented 20.2 percent to $12,937, the tax rates will actually decrease in three of the towns and present a modest .9 percent increase in Brattleboro.
Guilford’s tax rate will decrease by a projected 1.6 percent if the FY23 budget is passed on March 1, 2022.
Please vote for Michael Becker and Zon Eastes for Guilford Select Board on March 1, 2022.
I would appreciate a vote for me to be the WSESD representative from Guilford.
Sincerely,
Shaun Murphy
WSESD director
Guilford, Feb. 23