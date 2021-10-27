To the editor: Many members of Congress have nobly, at times bravely, done their duty in a sincere and dignified manner and have earned my sincere respect and gratitude. Among those are the Vermont legislators: representative Peter Welch and our outstanding senators, Patrick Leahy and the irrepressible Bernie Sanders.
But I am insulted and my vote belittled by the indescribably infantile, vulgar, disrespectful, dishonest conduct of your colleagues. There follows a brief list of a few of the worst offenders.
Senator Mitch McConnell: “I am 100 percent focused on stopping President Biden’s administration.” So encouraging ... not a word to his constituency who will reap meaningful rewards from Biden’s plan, mentioning only the money needed, estimated to be $350 billion per year over 10 years ... less than half the country’s annual Pentagon budget.
Representative Lauren Boebert: clamoring childishly for attention, during Biden’s address to Congress she noisily unfurled a foil blanket and cowered under it throughout the solemn speech.
Quote: “HELL NO to taking our guns ... women should carry loaded weapons ...”
Representative Madison Cawthorn: “… all you moms here, if you are raising young men, please raise them to be a monster”… ”women need men to tell them what to do” …
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene: stripped of her committee assignments, she regales voters with bizarre fiction, suggesting that the shooting murders of 58 people in Nevada might have been staged and that a tragic California wildfire could have been started by “lasers or blue beams of light shot down from space by allies of Gov. Jerry Brown." Greene recommended that Speaker Nancy Pelosi be executed for treason and claimed there was no evidence for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We are paying her with our hard-earned taxes???
Examples are endless, yet this psychopathic behavior is tolerated, no real consequences ensued. Why don’t you stop them? Meanwhile more than 700,000 Americans perished from COVID and children are hungry, thousands are homeless.
Senators Manchin and McConnell can brag about their greed and bask in the spotlight of the cameras of power. After all, Manchin should not forego his undeserved entitlements. His dishonesty and greed must be assuaged … let the needy languish.
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, Oct. 21