To the Editor: I have assisted the great work of Action Corps to advocate on issues related to Centre Congregational Church's ‘Just Peace Church' designation to our Vermont representatives in Congress. This week I participated in a call to Senator Bernie Sanders’ office to encourage him to introduce another Yemen War Powers Resolution that would pressure the Biden administration to insist to Saudi Arabia that it halt its war and naval and air blockade against Yemen.
Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with more than 24 million people, some 80 percent of the population, in need of humanitarian assistance, including 12 million children (Yemen Crisis – UNICEF). Far from just participating in an armed conflict to protect its national interests, Saudi Arabia is starving and ‘diseasing’ a nation to death. The Saudi-imposed blockade is preventing Yemenis from getting desperately needed fuel, which is needed for transporting food, pumping water, and powering hospitals. The United Nations’ World Food Program warns that 400,000 children could die from hunger in Yemen this year without urgent assistance, the equivalent of one child every 75 seconds. The blockade is starving the country and a key driver of what remains the largest humanitarian crisis on Earth. In our conversation with Bernie Sanders’ office that lasted over one hour, we appreciated the senator's leadership in trying to end the United States’ participation in the crisis through its military and diplomatic support of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to Sanders introducing another Yemen War Powers Resolution. I am the proud minister of a ‘Just Peace Church'. I serve on behalf of faithful followers of Jesus.