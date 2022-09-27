To the editor: I find it extremely hypocritical of school board members David Schoales, Kelly Young and Liz Adams to be pushing for WSESU board Chair Michelle Green to step down when they themselves have a very serious track record of:
• Violating code of ethics
• Undermining our superintendent
• Misusing executive sessions
• Withholding public information
• Violating public meeting laws
• And now sabotaging the WSESU board chair
Stop your abuse of power or resign.
Lisa Ford
Brattleboro, Sept. 22