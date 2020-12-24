To the editor:
Regarding the letter about the Starting Now program that ran a few weeks ago ("Looking back at the fine work of Retreat's Starting Now program," Dec. 14):
I made a huge omission in the list of people who contributed to the success of this program. These folks were the first contacts, the gateways to admission and as such, set an accepting, welcoming tone to a potential client’s first experience with Starting Now. In addition to answering calls and scheduling appointments for the clinicians, they handled insurance and billing functions, kept meeting minutes and were, in so many ways, what "made the machine run." With my sincerest apologies for this egregious omission, large and heartfelt thanks go out to Chris(sy), Rachel, Brenda and Tina for their service to Starting Now, the Retreat and the larger Vermont recovery community.
Bruce Hart, MS LADC
Hampton, N.H., Dec. 23