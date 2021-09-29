To the editor: New technologies are burgeoning that may help us save our planet from environmental destruction. But we in the “First World” must also reduce, reuse, and recycle our way to a less wasteful way of living.
One small step in that direction is to cut back on our use of fossil fuels to heat our homes. To that end, the Guilford Energy Committee is helping people in our area seal up their leaky windows before winter and use less fuel to heat their homes. Right now we are measuring windows for people who have ordered low-cost, attractive, insulating window inserts.
The deadline for signing up for inserts is October 6. Please go to windowdressers.org to learn about this fuel-saving opportunity and to order inserts, or call me at 802-779-1006.
Nancy Detra
Guilford Energy Committee, Sept. 28