To the editor: I was glad to see Dr. Shafer’s article in the Reformer, "Advance Directives: Honoring Your Wishes," which provides all the information anyone over the age of 18 would need to get started with Advance Care Planning for themselves or a loved one.
I was fortunate to have a dad who was comfortable talking about end-of-life care and had documented his wishes in an Advance Directive. Tragically, he suffered a major stroke in 2018 which left him unable to make independent decisions and in need of skilled nursing care. During the last 16 months of his life, I represented his wishes as an active Support Team member. Knowing what my dad wanted made decision making much easier during this difficult time. His death was peaceful, uncomplicated and without signs of distress, thanks to the comforting palliative care he received. As Shafer says in his article, “Having an Advanced Directive is an act of kindness for your family. It relieves the pressure and guilt that family members may feel when they have to make decisions for you.
After my dad died, I completed my own Advance Directive, with the help of a highly skilled volunteer from Taking Steps Brattleboro (the Brattleboro Area Hospice program specifically for Advance Care Planning) and registered it with the Vermont Advance Directive Registry. I also gave copies to my doctor, family members and Health Care Agents. I whole heartedly agree with Dr. Shafer’s suggestion that the best time to get started writing an Advance Directive is soon.
Sandy Hartley
Putney, March 1