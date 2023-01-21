To the editor: John McClaughry spends a lot of time in his recent op-ed on the proposed Affordable Heat Act deprecating the efforts of independent and innovative Vermonters to lead the way on our (actually happening) climate crisis. Ironically, Mr. McClaughry invokes the name of Ethan Allen in his institute’s name. Allen was an independent and innovative Vermonter who fought against the kind of entrenched big players of which John McClaughry seems so protective.

Where are the savings from the Affordable Heat Act? My family insulated and properly sealed our older Brattleboro home in 2013. We did this with personal funds and with incentives and rebates from Efficiency Vermont. We feel the savings every day. We pay considerably less to heat our home - and it is more comfortable. The AHA is a way to ramp up these benefits for more Vermonters and not just those with savings accounts. Ethan Allen - ever the defender of the independent Vermonter - would be proud.

Ethan Allen was a “deist” with a strong belief that human reason was a reliable means of solving social and political problems. The petroleum industry has more power over our lives today than the state of New York - or even King George - had over Ethan Allen’s daily existence.

Perhaps when Earth temperatures reach a point of no return - and we are completely up against the wall - John McClaughry and Phil Scott will be proud to say, “At least our home heating oil industry is doing well.”

Andy Davis,

Brattleboro, Jan. 16