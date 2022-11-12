To the editor: Today as I was walking our dog on our neighborhood side street, I saw a scene that I am seeing frequently these days in Brattleboro — and it makes my heart sing.
It is a car driven by an Afghan woman, head covered, with someone teaching her how to drive. I don't know why this scene in particular makes me so happy, maybe because being able to drive is such a symbol of freedom and independence for these women.
Our small community of Brattleboro is so fortunate to have welcomed these Afghan families. We as a community are better for it. It is a gift for all of us. It is so wonderful to see the welcome signs in three languages in store windows, to see Afghan teenage boys and girls working in the grocery stores after school, and young girls in colorful garb riding bikes in their neighborhood. The community has shown such generosity in so many ways — offering jobs, teaching English, housing and so much more.
We certainly did not do everything right in Afghanistan, but what I am seeing in this community and in my neighborhood is the best of America — generosity, kindness, inclusivity, opportunity and support.
And the freedom to drive a car and ride a bike. Thank you Brattleboro. Let's pass it forward.
Judith Jerald
Brattleboro, Nov. 6