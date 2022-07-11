To the editor: I have not been afraid for years. I cried when Trump was elected because I knew it meant something, something bad. As a 12-year-old girl, I knew the future President could exercise his power to take away my rights, to be as racist, sexist, or homophobic as he wanted, and that he could get away with it.
He made up rules contradicting rules, appointing three conservative justices and he set a precedent for this country. That of which restrict women’s rights so heavily I’m surprised we’re not living in the "Handmaids Tales" by now.
And then just last month those elected Justices decided it was the best time to vote against my rights, and not only that, but people are now free to shoot whoever they want. As if that weren’t enough, the Supreme Court then started dropping hints about restricting contraception and getting rid of same sex marriage.
What a way to start my summer. Some days I feel hopeless and trapped. I am afraid because I know my voice can be taken out of this world just as quickly as it was brought in.
I know this because “Independence Day” weekend was overflowed with mass shootings around the country. Someone’s independence does not dictate that they should go shoot up a school, or go out and use assault rifles (yeah, they’re called assault rifles for a reason) on innocent people.
Half our country is no longer independent, the rules being built for them based on other people's morals, other people's religions, and other people's beliefs.
And every day the news gets worse.
Packed to the brim with stores on sexual assault victims having to travel to different states for abortions, Supreme Court justices introducing ideas banning same sex marriage and contraception, and gun after gun after gun story.
Now, now I am scared. I am scared for my life. Scared for my quality of life, and scared for every other woman in this country's life. I know that I am in a safe town, in a safe state, in a safe home. I am grateful for that. But I do not always feel safe. No one in the United States is truly safe except for the white supremacist males that dominate the country and make the rules for everyone except themselves. It is clear to me that we do not live in a democratic country and it is unfair that a 16-year-old girl should have to fight for her basic civil rights.
Every day I must remind myself that to be frozen and stuck is a copout, and no offense, but it is weak. I am not exhausted from long hard years of fighting for my rights like my grandmother did. I am lucky enough that I can have my own credit card without my father's or brother's permission. I can go out in public and say what I want and wear what I want. But I’m afraid that’s not for long because with the pace this country is traveling at, soon we’ll be right back where we started in 1787, with a constitution so restrictive that there’s no point in anyone being alive except heteronormative white supremacist men.
So, I write this exercising my right to freedom of speech. My civil liberties. This is my life, and I need to take control of it.
Xiaohan Brunton
Northhampton, Mass., July 5