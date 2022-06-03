To the editor: With regard to Susan Smallheer’s report, “A failure in judgment': 18-year-old deputy fired gun, bullet lodged just above woman's bed” (May 25, 2022), I find myself deeply troubled. How is it possible that an 18-year-old person not long out of high school is permitted to serve on a police force, part-time, let alone with a firearm, and limited if any training? Research has shown repeatedly that it is not until the age of at least 24 that the human brain is sufficiently mature to have developed impulse control and sound decision-making. So why is a junior, part-time cop in a small Vermont town allowed to carry a gun, especially without adequate training? I found Sheriff Mark Anderson’s verbose statement in which he tried to explain “nuances” to be totally inadequate, especially when he tried justifying the hiring of the young man in question by referencing the Vermont State Fair Employment Practices law which prevents ageism in hiring. If that means youthful and unqualified individuals can be police officers, surely it’s a law that needs amending. There are clearly instances when age does matter in employment; that’s why laws were written against child labor. This situation is an example of when age needs to be considered in the workplace. I learned of the reported incident while waiting for my husband to return home from a Bellows Falls errand. When he was longer than he should have been my first thought as I began to worry was this: Could there have been a gun incident? Is that any way for small town Vermonters, or anyone, to live? Haven’t we all had more than we can handle regarding guns and egregious police actions without feeling unsafe in our own community because of poor hiring practices?
Elayne Clift
Saxtons River, May 29