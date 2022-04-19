To the editor: Voting has started in Putney for the Special Election to add two more members to our Select Board.
Peg Alden and Charlie Raubicheck are running for those seats, and I’ll be voting for them and hope you will, as well.
Peg and Charlie each bring positive energy and years of experience helping others.
It's clear from their work life helping others, that they each have valuable skills and experience to contribute to the Putney Select Board. When choosing a candidate, I look for this kind of experience, but I also look to see what else someone does to help their community.
And, that's where both Peg and Charlie shine.
If you know about the work of the local chapter of the national group Sister District and their fabulously successful soup subscription fund raiser, you know it’s Peg Alden who's helped lead that work. This group has been able to help candidates far and wide with needed support as they campaign to move our state and nation in a better direction.
Charlie Raubicheck has also jumped into the volunteer world since he and his wife retired to make Putney their full time home. He’s helped with both with Groundworks Community Help agency and Yellow Barn Music Festival.
Peg and Charlie are also wonderfully positive people with a clear sense of what they are for. That neither Peg nor Charlie are joining into the "politics of grievance" some ascribe to today, is especially heartening and good for our local democracy. Many issues and concerns come before a town select board, and the politics of grievance is a narrow platform to deal with much of anything else, but grievance (as our recent former president has shown). In other towns across the state and the U.S., the politics of grievance has brought many candidates running for town and school boards to push a narrow agenda. As Putney moves into the 21st century, our future depends on those who can see the big picture and learn to deal with the myriad of issues that will come before them.
There’s many reasons that Putney attracted me here, when I came to start a family. A great public school with "only 300 students” (compared to less than 200 today). We were welcomed in a way that affirmed our hope that this would be the best place to live, work and raise a family. And, when my young daughter was often in the hospital during her first two years, the community rallied around us, providing support in many ways, affirming even more of what a kind, caring place Putney is.
Putney and Windham County lost population since the 2010 Census (as did all four southern counties of Vermont). It’s not a good trend for a town that wants to sustain itself.
To reverse that trend, I would hope we can welcome new people to town, the way my family was welcomed. That’s the kind of Putney I want others to experience. I believe Peg and Charlie also want for others to experience Putney as welcoming, inclusive and for others to see that how we help others defines us, as much as anything else we can do.
Please join me in voting for Peg Alden and Charlie Raubicheck for Putney Select Board.
Mike Mrowcki
Putney, April 7
State Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D, serves the Windham 4 District towns of Putney, Dummerston and Westminster.