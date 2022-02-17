To the editor: I am writing today in support of Zon Eastes’ bid for reelection to the Guilford Select Board. Zon has served on the Select Board since 2019 when another member couldn’t finish out their term. Shortly thereafter, he was reelected in 2020 for a two-year term.
I have known Zon for years. My family harvests hay from a field across from Zon’s house on Yeaw Road. He has always been friendly and taken an interest in our family farm and the hay we are harvesting. Turns out, he is originally from a large family of farmers and butchers in Kansas. Maybe that is why he is so easy to talk to.
Zon’s work experience includes being an organizational consultant, music teacher, and orchestra conductor, director of several non-profits, and cheese monger at the Brattleboro Food Co-op. All of these experiences involve working together with people. During his time on the Select Board he has been the representative to the DVFiber project. As Zon reported in the February 2022 Guilford Gazette, this effort to connect every residence in town to reliable and affordable highspeed internet is coming along and ahead of schedule.
Please vote for Zon so he can continue his good work.
Vote in person at the Guilford Central School on Tuesday March 1 or by absentee ballot. Pre-town Meeting is Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. More information can be found at GuilfordVT.com.
Mary Ellen Franklin
Guilford, Feb. 14