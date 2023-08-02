To the editor: Who's in on bludgeoning animals? Do you support the inhumane treatment of wildlife? Gov. Phil Scott wants you to apply to the Fish & Wildlife Board!
During a recent Fish & Wildlife Board meeting where the Board was required by the Legislature to come up with regulations on how to humanely trap and kill animals, one of Governor Scott's Board appointed members representing Chittenden County recommended "bludgeoning" trapped animals. Some of you might recall those anti-fur commercials from the 1980s showing baby seals being clubbed to death. Can you believe that that is happening right now in Vermont to trapped foxes, raccoons, bobcats and other wildlife?
Not bad enough? That same Board appointee at the same meeting suggested, "Remove the word humane" from the proposed trapping recommendations. Not enough? Okay, one more ... This same Board appointee ultimately said, "I'll make a motion to amend 4.16 to dispatch trapped animals to include ... manually apply blunt force." What do the good people of Chittenden County think of their Board representative talking about our cherished wildlife in such a callous, cold-hearted way?
This volunteer Fish & Wildlife Board is made up of all hunters, trappers and anglers who don't represent most Vermonters who care deeply about animal welfare. It is the regulated regulating themselves. What could possibly go wrong! For people who care about the humane treatment of animals, beware when listening to the Board's discussions during the meetings. It can be hard to hear them talk about living, feeling animals in such an uncaring manner. It's also hard witnessing their total disregard — I'd even say disdain — for those who care about humane treatment of animals. It's no wonder Vermonters are taking their concerns to the Legislature. This Board cannot be trusted to act in the best interest of wildlife. It's solely due to wildlife advocates bringing these issues to the legislature that Fish & Wildlife is finally being tasked with addressing the inherent cruelties of trapping.
But the problems don't end with the Fish & Wildlife Board. Governor Scott also appointed a commissioner of the Department of Fish and Wildlife who has no ... repeat no credentials in wildlife sciences or biology. Clearly, Governor Scott believes that Vermont Fish and Wildlife is so unimport that the women and men, and the mission, do not deserve a wildlife professional calling the shots.
Governor Scott has polished his image as a guy you want to have a beer with. However, his choice of Fish and Wildlife Board members and commissioner reveal a person who is out of touch with most Vermonters' view of wildlife. When the Governor's hand picked representatives advocate for bludgeoning and the inhumane treatment of wild animals, it shows a dark and ugly trait or monstrous blind spot that should worry all of us.
Annie Smith
Westminster, Aug. 2