To the editor: The utter stupidity of our political and military leaders, pundits and media personnel is astonishing. I refer to their universal and total surprise at the speed with which the Taliban overran Afghanistan.
After all, the Afghan army was 300,000 strong, well trained and well equipped. They were also Afghani. It became well known that the U.S. government’s assessment was that it was not a matter of if the Taliban would take over but when.
So, did we expect the Afghan army to continue to fight what was universally accepted a futile war and eventually be killed? Or was it more likely that they would drop their arms, surrender to, and even join up with their fellow Afghans?
You’d think any moron could figure that one out.
Apparently not the morons who run our country or report on it.
Bob Fagelson
Brattleboro, Aug. 19