To the editor: Maybe it's just me? Back in the spring, Governor Chris Sununu was asked about the Republican Presidential Primaries. His reply was, the more people in the primaries, the more likely it was Donald J. Trump would be the nominee. His reasoning was clear, saying there was a hardcore 30 percent or more who would support the ex-president regardless. He implied these people had drank the Kool-Aid, believing the 2020 election was stolen.
Last week, I heard there was a poll in New Hampshire saying 66 percent of Republicans preferred anyone rather than Trump as the nominee, illustrating the governor's point. More and more, I am upset when people attack Republicans. The reason being Trump supporters are RINOs — Republicans In Name Only. "I Like Ike," and many other true Republicans, including George Herbert Walker Bush, John McCain and others who respected American principles in the Constitution and other founding concepts embracing E pluribus unum, We The People ... Equal Justice Under the Law.
One out of many, We not Me, the law applies to everyone. Real Republicans are patriots and have a true love of the country. Love is putting the interest of others above your own. Clearly, each person running in the primaries believes Trump being the party's nominee is a mistake. Clearly, each of them must believe a rematch of the 2020 general election's result would not change. If no one changes their vote, it is deja vu all over again. I believe it safe to say many people, in light of all the indictments, will change their votes resulting in only a bigger win or loss depending on your point of view.
Let's assume for a moment the people running for the Republican nomination love America and are patriots. That being the case, why shouldn't they all get together and decide on one candidate? Even if the process would be putting all their names in a hat and picking one. Giving equal time to the issue on the other side, I would respectfully ask President Biden to reconsider running for re-election. Without question, he is a patriot and loves America. The last thing America needs now is a rematch with all it's baggage of hate and deviousness.
Are we not lost being pulled apart by winds blaming the other side for this partisan storm? We the people need to come together like "Children holding hands, walking with the wind. That is America to me — not just the movement for civil rights but the endless struggle to respond with decency, dignity and a sense of brotherhood to all challenges that face us as a nation, as a whole ... It is a path that extends beyond the issue of race alone, and beyond class as well. And gender. And age. And every other distinction that tends to separate us as human beings rather than bring us together." ("Walking With the Wind" — John Lewis page xvii, 1998).
America needs a fresh start with new leaders to bring us together, not old ones who tear us apart.
Dean Lynch
Putney, Sept. 12