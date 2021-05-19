To the editor: As one whose father was a Jew who came to the U.S. in the 1930s, a refugee from the Holocaust in Germany, I want to express my grief, outrage and solidarity with the brave, indomitable Palestinian people resisting the extreme, brutal occupation of their land by Israel and their mighty war machine, made possible only by huge infusions of cash from United States' tax dollars. Make no mistake, Americans have a great share of the responsibility for the ugly, systematic, racist violence that's been going on over there for decades.
The Israelis hide behind their victimhood and martyrdom that took place in Europe nearly a century ago (and before that, of course). But they're not the victims now. Under the leadership of the mad, corrupt and messianic Netanyahu -- and with the support and silence of the U.S. Congress, including Pat Leahy and Peter Welch -- they treat the indigenous people of the land they arrived to occupy a hundred years ago like ... like the "N" word. If the arc of the universe really does bend toward justice, this too shall one day pass. Long live Palestine and the brave, suffering Palestinian people.
Richard Evers
Brattleboro, May 12